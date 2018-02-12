PriBot is the first automated question-answering (QA) chatbot for privacy policies. You can ask it questions about any privacy policy (given that it can grab it). It then uses the policy to answer, in real time with high accuracy and relevance questions that are posed in free-form.
Polisis is a unique way of visualizing privacy policies. Using deep learning, it allows you to know what the company is collecting about you, what it is sharing, and much more. You don't have to read the full privacy with all the legal jargon to understand what you are signing up for.