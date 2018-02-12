websites analyzed...and counting

Research Background

This service is based on the paper:

Polisis: Automated Analysis and Presentation
of Privacy Policies Using Deep Learning ,

by Hamza Harkous, Kassem Fawaz,
Rémi Lebret, Florian Schaub,
Kang G. Shin, Karl Aberer


The Backstory:

Check this blog post:

We Gave Privacy Policies an AI Overhaul,
and You’ll Never Have to Read Them Again!


In the News





What is PriBot?

PriBot is the first automated question-answering (QA) chatbot for privacy policies. You can ask it questions about any privacy policy (given that it can grab it). It then uses the policy to answer, in real time with high accuracy and relevance questions that are posed in free-form.

Go chat with it!

What is Polisis?

Polisis is a unique way of visualizing privacy policies. Using deep learning, it allows you to know what the company is collecting about you, what it is sharing, and much more. You don't have to read the full privacy with all the legal jargon to understand what you are signing up for.

Go try it now!

Install extension Install Chrome Extension

Install extension Install Firefox Extension


Team

Person

Hamza Harkous
EPFL, Switzerland
Person

Kassem Fawaz
University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA
Person

Rémi Lebret

EPFL, Switzerland
Person

Florian Schaub
University of Michigan, USA
Person

Kang G. Shin
University of Michigan, USA
Person

Karl Aberer
EPFL, Switzerland

Got a question or feedback?

“Shoot'em at hamza.harkous@gmail.com

Hamza Harkous